The forecast flood crest on the Mississippi River for Sunday has been taken down a notch to 18.1 feet, while the projected crest for the Rock River at Moline remains steady at 16.3 feet.
Once the rivers crest, the drop will be slow, said meteorologist Mike McClure of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
“The Rock River will remain above 15 feet at least through Thursday, and will remain in the major flooding category for several days after that,” McClure said. Major flooding on the Rock is gauged at 14 feet.
Flood stage for the Rock River at Moline is 12 feet.
“If all goes well maybe, at best, it will drop into the moderate flood category by the end of the month,” he added. Moderate flooding on the Rock is between 13- and 14-feet.
The Mississippi River will not fall too quickly, either, McClure said, adding it will be above the 16-foot level still by Thursday, which is moderate flooding for the Mississippi River.
Flood stage at the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is 15 feet.
The last time the Quad-City region had below normal precipitation was May. “Since that time, all through the summer, fall and winter we have been continuously above normal for precipitation,” McClure said.
The Quad-Cities can expect below normal temperatures with daytime highs in the lower to middle 40s and overnight lows in the middle 20s. While Friday will start out a bit cloudy the skies will clear and remain clear through Tuesday if the forecast models hold.
The normal temperatures for this time of year range between 47 and 49 degrees during the daylight hours and in the upper 20s and low 30s overnight.
In March, the Quad-Cities has been 6.9 degrees below normal through Wednesday.
McClure said the Climate Prediction Center forecasts above normal temperatures for the Midwest, the Great Lakes Region and the Ohio Valley. The chance of warmer than normal temperatures from March 22 through March 28, according to the Climate Prediction Center, is 50-60 percent.
That could speed up the snowmelt in northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin, and could mean a quicker melt with a lot of water coming down the Mississippi River. That also could mean problems in the Rock River basin depending on how much snow is left on the ground there.
“We’ll just have to keep an eye on how that all plays out,” McClure said. “We’d like to see temperatures that would allow for a slow melt.”
Davenport spokeswoman Jennifer Nahra said Thursday the city is putting its flood plan in place.
South Concord Street between Utah Avenue and River Drive is closed.
River Drive between Division and Iowa Streets will be closed beginning Friday and Beiderbecke Drive along the river will see closures this weekend.
Credit Island will be closed to the public beginning at noon Friday. Access is currently limited to the lodge.
The majority of the Riverfront Recreational Trail between Credit Island and LeClaire Park will be closed due to water over the trail beginning sometime Friday into the weekend.
The boat dock at Marquette Landing will be removed before the weekend.
The flood walls at Modern Woodmen Park are being installed. Scheduled events and rentals will occur as scheduled.
The River’s Edge, Freight House and Farmer’s Market and Union Station will remain open for business.