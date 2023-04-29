The Mississippi River crested at Dubuque and Bellevue on Saturday, reaching into the top-three highest-recorded floods at those locations.

In Dubuque, the river reached 23.03 feet as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, climbing above the the 1993 mark of 22.32 feet. Late Saturday night, Bellevue was projected to reach 21.9, also rising above the No. 3 flood record set in 1993.

Other locations are expected to crest in the next few days.

The forecast is holding steady for waters to crest at the Rock Island gauge Monday afternoon at 21.6 feet, good for No. 6 or 7 in the National Weather Service's list of top-10 historic crests.

Upstream of the Quad-Cities, the river at Camanche is forecasted to reach 23.1 feet early Monday. That figure would come in at No. 4 highest recorded flood, behind records set in 1965 and 2001.

Although the water rose quickly, Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said he's thankful the water is also likely to recede swiftly due to a dry forecast. In 2019, he said, the prolonged floodwaters caused city's main sewer line to collapse, causing sewage to back up into people's homes and be dumped into the Mississippi before it could be fixed.

"We're keeping our fingers crossed," Kida said, adding that the lack of rainfall this year has been a "blessing."

Several streets, a boat ramp, and pier are closed and underwater. The city hasn't ordered evacuations, Kida said, and most people who are impacted by flooding know the ropes. The city has provided sand bags, and he said the community has eagerly volunteered to help residents who've asked for help with flood protections.

LeClaire is expected to reach 16.2 feet, early Monday, reaching No. 5 on the record crests for that area. The city closed off a section of Highway 67 beginning at the north end of LeClaire because of flooding, according to its Facebook page.

Downstream of the Quad-Cities, Illinois City is expected to crest late Monday at 21.4 feet and Muscatine will reach 22.8 feet late Monday, which would be No. 8 of the top 10 floods in Muscatine.

In a daily weather forecast on Saturday, National Weather Service Hydrologist Matt Wilson warned high winds on Sunday with gusts up to 45 miles per hour could cause waves, leading to erosion on the banks of the Mississippi River.

Wilson also said the Rock River at Moline is rising because of backflow from the Mississippi River. It reached flood stage this weekend and is expected to crest just before minor flood stage at 11.8 feet on Monday.

Wilson said with dry weather in the forecast for the next 14 days, the river is expected to recede quickly so long as the dry weather holds.

"The recessions up north of our area have been progressing fairly quickly, some of them even a little bit quicker than we expected," Wilson said. "So, it could be as early as the middle of May that we might have some of our northern areas back down at least maybe just minor flood stage, but maybe even all the way down below minor flood stage. We'll really start cracking into that at the beginning of this coming week."

"And of course that will depend on any rainfall that we get."