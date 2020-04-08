Mississippi River Distillery is taking orders for hand sanitizer

The Mississippi River Distillery, LeClaire, is once again accepting orders for hand sanitizer, after receiving another delivery of the pharmaceutical-grade alcohol needed to make the product, co-owner Ryan Burchett said.
Much of the new production will go to filling orders from Quad-City area businesses such as Deere & Co. and operations based at the Rock Island Arsenal, but there should be enough for consumer orders of one-gallon containers, he said.
The gallon-sized containers will be distributed through K&K True Value Hardware, Bettendorf, with availability on Friday, April 10, or Monday, April 13, Burchett said.
To order, go to mrdistillery.com
The sanitizer is made with 80 percent ethyl alcohol — it has to be at least 60 percent to kill the new coronavirus, Burchett said — as well as glycerin, peroxide as a stabilizer and water.
The sanitizer has the consistency of water and is best used in a spray bottle, Burchett said. It sanitizes surfaces as well as hands, but it does not have the consistency of the hand gels that people are used to.
The product also is being sold in four-gallon cases and in 55-gallon drums.
And the distillery is working with Bug Soother, of Columbus Junction, Iowa, to make it available in smaller containers such as 1.8 to 7 ounces.
Burchett said the company has been receiving inquiries for sanitizer from all over the country, including New York, California and Florida. It is trying to fulfill orders for the Quad-Cities first.
