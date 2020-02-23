Mississippi River Distilling Co. taps into entrepreneurial spirit

He said Hagmann also traveled a few times to LeClaire to guide the new distillers. Over the years, they and members of their families have become good friends.

At that time, "there was no one building stills here; no one had equipment," Ryan said. But the industry's emergence led to other companies introducing new products, such as Rock Island-based Crawford Co., which now has a brewing equipment division.

Likewise, the growth of the distilling business has helped the local farm economy. "It's the ultimate value-added agriculture," Ryan said. He added that a farmer's corn can be made into a gallon of ethanol or a gallon of whiskey "and get five times the price."

Mississippi River Distilling sources all its raw materials from farmers in a 25-mile radius, including rye and wheat from Fulton and Reynolds, Ill., respectively; barley from Davenport; and corn from LeClaire. The farmers "get to be a part of this, too," Ryan said.

Variety is spice of the job

Both brothers said they enjoy the variety each workday brings and the entrepreneurial aspect of their work.

"It's exciting to be part of this industry," Ryan said. "Even though there now are 2,500 distilleries, no two guys are doing it the same way."