Mississippi River Distilling Co. to produce hand sanitizer

LECLAIRE — While the Mississippi River Distilling Co. typically rolls out whiskey, vodka, gin and more, soon it will be producing another strain of liquid gold: hand sanitizer.
In response to the shortage of hand sanitizers and other disinfectants, the World Health Organization has an approved formula to make hand sanitizer using beverage alcohol like you'd find in beer and other spirits, and other ingredients such as peroxide, glycerin and water
"It’s a standard, institutional-style hand sanitizer solution," made with 80% alcohol, said Ryan Burchett, the distillery's owner. Health officials say hand sanitizer that contains 60% alcohol or more is effective against killing coronavirus, so the recipe the distillery is using goes "above and beyond."
Just a few days ago, when folks in the community first began mentioning to Burchett that the distillery could make hand sanitizer, the mechanics of it were up in the air. There wasn't a government-approved formula, and there were a lot of questions about whether the distillery would have to pay an alcohol tax on the product. But once the government agencies came together and issued guidance, Burchett said, the distillery began to focus on what it needed to pull it off.
"For us, it’s easy to make. We have the equipment to mix large batches and to bottle it here in large containers," he said. "It’s just getting all the pieces in place."
And thankfully, the Quad-Cities is packed with resources.
Minuteman Press is helping the distillery with labels, at least for its first bottles, and Barton Solvents in Bettendorf and Johnson H20 in Davenport are helping to fulfill other ingredients.
The "Quad-Cities is such a hub for manufacturing. The equipment is here; the ingredients are here," Burchett said. "It's just a matter of putting the pieces together of whose got what."
It's a "reminder that we're all in this together."
Burchett said the distillery first will work to provide Scott County with sanitizer, adding that the county will distribute it to organizations there in need. Then, it will work to fill bulk orders it is taking from other institutions, including hospitals and county organizations, before producing sanitizer for the public to purchase.
The sanitizer will be bottled in 1-gallon jugs, as the distillery does not have the equipment to fill smaller, personal-sized bottles, Burchett said. He suggests saving small containers and using the gallon jug as a means to refill them once it is available to the public.
"Our biggest challenge right now is packaging," Burchett said, adding that Friday, the crew was working to get everything together to ramp up production.
Because the distillery phone is ringing off the hook, Burchett said all hand sanitizer-related information is available online at mrdistilling.com/sanitizer. There, the public may sign up to be notified when the sanitizer is available, and large-scale institutions may be added to the list to order more than 50 gallons.
"We’re also working to see if we can find some other community resources for some retail outlets," he said, adding that they hope to know more by the middle of next week and begin sales by the gallon.
At this point, the distillery plans to distribute the hand sanitizer in our region only. Because of the high alcohol content, it is considered to be a flammable, hazardous material that the U.S. Postal Service and other distributing companies will not handle, Burchett said. Instead, the distillery is reaching out to local trucking firms with the capabilities of handling the material.
"The way it looks right now, the demand is going to be pretty insane. ... We’re going to make as much of this for as long as we can," he said. "We’re doing everything we can to have this up and running for people within a week."