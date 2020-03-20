Mississippi River Distilling Co. to produce hand sanitizer

And thankfully, the Quad-Cities is packed with resources.

Minuteman Press is helping the distillery with labels, at least for its first bottles, and Barton Solvents in Bettendorf and Johnson H20 in Davenport are helping to fulfill other ingredients.

The "Quad-Cities is such a hub for manufacturing. The equipment is here; the ingredients are here," Burchett said. "It's just a matter of putting the pieces together of whose got what."

It's a "reminder that we're all in this together."

Burchett said the distillery first will work to provide Scott County with sanitizer, adding that the county will distribute it to organizations there in need. Then, it will work to fill bulk orders it is taking from other institutions, including hospitals and county organizations, before producing sanitizer for the public to purchase.

The sanitizer will be bottled in 1-gallon jugs, as the distillery does not have the equipment to fill smaller, personal-sized bottles, Burchett said. He suggests saving small containers and using the gallon jug as a means to refill them once it is available to the public.

"Our biggest challenge right now is packaging," Burchett said, adding that Friday, the crew was working to get everything together to ramp up production.