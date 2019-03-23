The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, moved over 18 feet Saturday on its way to a new forecasted crest of 18.2 feet some time during the day Monday.
Meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said that the Mississippi River is now in major flooding and that the probabilities are good that a bigger flood is yet to come sometime in mid-April.
“We’ll have another flood that should exceed this level, but I can’t tell you that number yet,” Ervin said Saturday. “Right now we’ll just have to wait and see. That’s still two to three weeks out.”
In the meantime, the Mississippi River at Rock Island is expected to stay at about 18.2 feet through Thursday and then drop slightly to about 18.1 feet by Saturday, he said.
Flood stage at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island is 15 feet.
“This is round two of the rise,” Ervin said. “We rose and then we fell and this is the secondary rise and it’s a pretty good one.”
But as Ervin wanted to stress on Saturday, “The probabilities are that we’ll see an additional rise beyond this toward mid-April. The main snowmelt flood is yet to come.”
The snowpack in central and eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin is large, Erving said, but it is the water content of that snowpack that is the biggest factor.
“It’s the same issue we had here,” he said. “We had snow and then a layer of ice and then snow and then ice and then snow. When that all melted here our rivers flooded.”
It would have been nice for there to have been a slow melt to the north of the Quad-Cities, he added, “but it’s mid-March and that snowpack is still sitting there and the further we go into the spring, the less likely it is that we’ll see a slow melt.”
It is too early to tell if the mid-April flooding will reach record levels, Ervin said. However, “the risk of major flooding is high compared to any other given year,” he added. “Remember, we’re already at major flooding now.
“We do need to take this seriously,” Ervin said, warning that people who have not prepped for flooding at their homes and businesses should do so, provided it is not already too late to do so.
Naturally, meteorologists will be keeping an eye on spring rains, whether they fall above or below the Quad-Cities. While this weekend’s expected rainfall of a quarter-inch to a half-inch in some places will not affect the rivers much at all, larger rain events in the spring could, Ervin said.
Flooding in the Quad-Cities is nothing new, he added. “We live in the Midwest along major rivers. We’ve had quite a few high-end flood events historically. Thankfully, we’ve gotten much better in our ability to fight floods.”
In Moline, the Rock River hit a crest of 15.03 feet on Thursday and is on the way down. The Rock at Moline is forecast to continue falling to its 12-foot flood stage by Saturday.