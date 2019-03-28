The Mississippi River has crested and is falling. But it's not over as the latest forecast has the river rising to 19.2 feet next week.
Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15.
The river is currently at 18.3 feet and falling. Flood stage is 15 feet.
Major flooding is occurring and is forecasted to continue.
The Mississippi is expected to fall to 18.1 feet tonight, then begin rising, reaching 19.2 feet Wednesday.
At 19 feet, water affects Rock Islands Sunset Marina parking lot and River Drive in Moline from the 2700 to 4800 block with Davenport's LeClaire Park entirely underwater. Water also affects most of River Drive from Division to Federal streets in Davenport. Water is also at the base of the loading docks of the Second Street Post Office.