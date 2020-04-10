Mississippi River flood forecast holds at 18 feet for Rock Island

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The flood forecast for the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, was holding at 18 feet as of Friday night.

The rain forecast for the weekend is expected to be spread out, which means it will have less impact on the flooded Mississippi.

The Mississippi River at Rock Island stood at 17.95 feet at 7 p.m. Friday.

The North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minnesota, has the Mississippi River at Rock Island reaching 18 feet early Saturday before starting a slow fall later in the day. The river is expected to drop below 18 feet early Sunday and continue a slow fall.

The Mississippi at Rock Island is forecast to drop to 17 feet by Thursday.

Meteorologist Terry Simmons said the rain forecast for Saturday and Sunday would be widespread. While the rains will be light for the most part, the forecast calls for one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch during the day Saturday, and between one-quarter and one-half inch Saturday night.

The high Saturday is forecast to reach the upper 50s or low 60s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for more rain throughout the day. During the day the area could receive between one-quarter and one-half inch, with a high in the upper 50s.