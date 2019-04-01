The Mississippi River is expected to continue to creep out of its banks throughout this week, ultimately reaching the eighth-highest crest in history.
But there is a chance that weekend rain could push the river even higher.
"This is the crest we've been talking about," said Alex Gibbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities. "Since the crest is in our area, rainfall could affect it."
The main Mississippi River crest is coming from snow melt to the north. The predicted rainfall through the end of the week is likely to have "minimal impact" on the crest, Gibbs said.
However, meteorologists won't be able to say until at least Friday whether and to what extent Saturday precipitation may affect the crest. And they will have a much better idea on Saturday of what to expect from possible rainfall on Sunday.
"The current forecast would do very little to that crest forecast," Gibbs said. "There's a chance for (precipitation) this weekend, though, and that creates the potential for variability."
If the weekend does not bring measurable rainfall, the river is expected to crest in the Quad-Cities on Monday at 20.1 feet, which would take the eighth spot in the top 10 historic crests.
Half of the 10 highest crests at Lock & Dam 15 have occurred in April, records show.
On Monday morning, the river was at 18.5 feet and is expected to remain at major flood stage throughout the week.
Following are the local impacts for varying floodwater heights:
21.5 Water affects the Rock Island Arsenal bridge. Bettendorf's Leach Park is underwater.
21 Water affects the street at Davenport's 2nd Street Post Office main entrance and Marquis Harbor Marina in Moline. In Bettendorf, water affects River Drive between 6th and 8th Streets.
20.7 Flood waters encroach onto the intersection of Beck Avenue, 24th Street, and Rodman Avenue on the west end of Rock Island Arsenal under the railroad bridge and may impact access to the Arsenal.
20.5 Water is at the foundations of Davenport's Union Station and the freight house building.
20 Water affects the River's Edge parking lot. Water is over the top of the jetty at Lindsay Park Yacht Club. Water affects buildings at Sunset Marina in Rock Island and Moline's River Drive from the 2300 to 5500 block.
19.98 Lock and Dam 15 is closed.
19.5 Water is at field level at Modern Woodmen Park. Water affects the Quad-City Times parking lot and Bettendorf's River Drive between 6th and 8th Streets.
19 Water affects Rock Island's Sunset Marina parking lot and River Drive in Moline from the 2700 to 4800 block. Davenports Le Claire Park is entirely underwater. Water affects most of River Drive from Division to Federal. Water is also at the base of the loading docks of the 2nd Street Post Office.
18.5 Water surrounds Modern Woodmen Park.
18 Water affects sections of River Drive in downtown Davenport from Gaines Street to 4th Street. Water affects 2nd Street at Iowa Street. Most of Le Claire Park is under water. Water affects Credit Island.
17.5 Water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drive, Pershing Avenue, and Federal Street. Water affects Bettendorf's Leach Park.
17 Water is over most of Davenport's Le Claire Park and lower parking lots.
16.5 Water affects Credit Island Lane in Davenport and the 4700 block of River Drive in Moline. Water is at the base of the flood wall gates at the downtown Rock Island riverfront.