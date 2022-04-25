Mississippi River flooding closing Davenport street until later this week

The Mississippi River reached over 14 feet Sunday night, causing flooding that will keep South Concord Street in the west end of Davenport temporarily closed until at least later this week, city officials said.

The City closed South Concord Street between Wapello Avenue and River Drive on Friday due to high river levels. The Mississippi River was expected to crest at 14.2 feet on Monday, and the National Weather Service forecasts the river is unlikely to fall to 13 feet until Thursday.

"We will keep the public updated if a significant change in the river stage is expected," according to a city news release.

According to a release issued last week, residents planning a visit to the city's compost facility should access it via Rockingham Road to Wapello to Railroad Avenue.

At a river level of 13 feet, water affects the lowest sections of both South Concord Street south of River Drive and onto the Enchanted Island causeway in Davenport, according to the National Weather Service of the Quad-Cities. Water also surrounds some houses along South Concord Street south of River Drive.

At 13 ½ feet water affects the lowest section of South Concord Street south of River Drive and affects other sections in the same area, according to the weather service. Water also affects the lowest sections of the Enchanted Island causeway at that river level.

Storm systems have moved through the area in the last few weeks, but the weather service forecasts a dry stretch through midweek, with below-normal temperatures including freezing temperatures Monday night.

