Mississippi River flooding to temporarily close Davenport street

Davenport city officials will close South Concord Street on the city's west end between River Drive and Wapello Avenue later today into Tuesday due to Mississippi River flooding.

The current river level is at 12.45 feet and is forecast to reach 14.2 feet on Monday, according to a city news release.

"At this time, the change in river level is expected to be short-term and quickly fall," according to the release. "Those planning a visit to our Compost Facility should access the facility via Rockingham Road to Wapello to Railroad Avenue.Appropriate pumps have been set, and gates closed for this river stage. We will keep the public updated if river stages change significantly."

At a river level of 13 feet, water affects the lowest sections of both South Concord Street south of River Drive and onto the Enchanted Island causeway in Davenport, according to the National Weather Service of the Quad-Cities. Water also surrounds some houses along South Concord Street south of River Drive.

At 13 ½ feet water affects the lowest section of South Concord Street south of River Drive and affects other sections in the same area, according to the weather service. Water also affects the lowest sections of the Enchanted Island causeway at that river level.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Quad-Cities until early Friday evening.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across the area with the potential for high rainfall rates and amounts of 1 to 3 inches in some locations over a short period of time, which could lead to an increased risk for flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone locations and where rainfall is the heaviest.

For more details, go to www.beprepareddavenport.com.

