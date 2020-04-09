Mississippi River forecast to reach major flood stage early Saturday

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is forecast to reach major flood stage of 18 feet early Saturday and hold there through the day before beginning a slow fall.
However, that forecast from the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minnesota, on Thursday had not taken into account the rains that are expected Saturday and Sunday.
Meteorologist Jim Hladik of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the forecast models Thursday night were indicating a round of showers on Saturday that could potentially bring anywhere from one-quarter of an inch to one-half of an inch of rain to the area throughout the day.
Another round of showers Sunday could bring anywhere from a one-half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain.
Depending on the track of Sunday’s system, there is the chance of snow Sunday night into early Monday, Hladik said.
The high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the middle 50s, but it will be much colder Sunday night into Monday as the mercury drops to 32 degrees. Monday’s high is only expected to reach the lower 40s, with an overnight low dipping to the upper 20s.
Hladik said that at best the rains that come this weekend might just lengthen the crest a bit. At worst, there could be enough rain to cause the river to rise further.
Weather models Friday will be able to give a bit more precise information on the track of the systems, he said. The North Central River Forecast Center will be able to use those models to give a clearer picture of what is likely to happen on the region’s waterways.
The Mississippi River at Rock Island stood at 17.83 feet as of 8 p.m. Thursday and was slowly rising. Flood stage at Lock and Dam 15 is 15 feet.
The Rock River at Moline was at 11.06 feet at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. While the Rock is dropping, its fall has been slowed by the higher Mississippi River, which is causing to backwash. Flood stage for the Rock River at Moline is 12 feet.
