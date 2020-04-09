Mississippi River forecast to reach major flood stage early Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is forecast to reach major flood stage of 18 feet early Saturday and hold there through the day before beginning a slow fall.

However, that forecast from the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minnesota, on Thursday had not taken into account the rains that are expected Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist Jim Hladik of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the forecast models Thursday night were indicating a round of showers on Saturday that could potentially bring anywhere from one-quarter of an inch to one-half of an inch of rain to the area throughout the day.

Another round of showers Sunday could bring anywhere from a one-half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

Depending on the track of Sunday’s system, there is the chance of snow Sunday night into early Monday, Hladik said.

The high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the middle 50s, but it will be much colder Sunday night into Monday as the mercury drops to 32 degrees. Monday’s high is only expected to reach the lower 40s, with an overnight low dipping to the upper 20s.