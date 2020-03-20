You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mississippi River in Quad-Cities to exceed flood stage mid-week

Mississippi River in Quad-Cities to exceed flood stage mid-week

{{featured_button_text}}
031820-qc-weather-012

Christine Keys, of Rock Island, and Tom Thoms, of Rock Island, walk through The District with umbrellas Wednesday in Rock Island.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

By the middle of next week, the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities is expected to climb about a foot above flood stage.

Recent rains have urged the levels upwards, though the outlook for spring flooding still is less dire than it was last month.

The National Weather Service is predicting the river will rise to 16.2 feet Wednesday. Flood stage is 15 feet.

A mid-March spring flood outlook from the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities estimated a 59% probability of major springtime flooding of the Mississippi River at Rock Island. The news was a considerable improvement over a February outlook that warned of a 95% probability of major flooding.

At 16 feet, floodwaters rise to the sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park and begin to cover the access road to Credit Island.

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News