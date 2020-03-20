Mississippi River in Quad-Cities to exceed flood stage mid-week

By the middle of next week, the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities is expected to climb about a foot above flood stage.
Recent rains have urged the levels upwards, though the outlook for spring flooding still is less dire than it was last month.
You have free articles remaining.
The National Weather Service is predicting the river will rise to 16.2 feet Wednesday. Flood stage is 15 feet.
A mid-March spring flood outlook from the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities estimated a 59% probability of major springtime flooding of the Mississippi River at Rock Island. The news was a considerable improvement over a February outlook that warned of a 95% probability of major flooding.
At 16 feet, floodwaters rise to the sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park and begin to cover the access road to Credit Island.