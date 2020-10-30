Mississippi River mayors: PPE will help keep voting safe

Increasing cases of COVID-19 should not deter voters from going to the polls on Tuesday because there will be adequate masks and and hand sanitizer available to provide protection from the virus.
That was the message Friday morning during a conference call among four mayors who are members of the Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative. The latter is a St. Louis-based organization organized in 2012 whose members are the mayors of towns in the 10 states along the Mississippi River. Its goal is to work together on common issues and to present a unified voice to Washington for the needs of river communities.
"Please go vote. Let your voice be heard," Mayor Robert Gallagher of Bettendorf and co-chair of the initiative, said.
In addition to Gallagher, the mayors of Dubuque; LaCrosse, Wisconsin; and Red Wing, Minnesota, spoke about the COVID-19 surge in their respective states but how, as part of the initiative, they have helped secure and distribute 125,000 units of PPE, or personal protective equipment, to 77 cities in the region since the pandemic began.
These supplies — mostly masks, but some thermometers, surgical gowns and hand sanitizer — were mostly donated by a Los Angeles-based charity with whom the initiative has a connection, Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of the initiative, said.
The supplies have been distributed in various communities where the need is greatest, including schools and in low- and moderate-income communities lacking access.
The mayors also called on Congress to pass an additional stimulus bill to provide money to cities and counties that are experiencing revenue shortfalls because of COVID-19, and the mayor of LaCrosse faulted the federal government for the "absence of a national campaign" to fight the virus, including providing the availability of rapid testing and assuring supplies of PPE.
"It didn't have to be this way," Mayor Tim Kabat said.
Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol urged everyone to wear a mask in public because that is "the number one thing you can do to reduce the spread."
By mid-February, the United States could be at 500,000 deaths due to COVID, but mask-wearing might be reduce that by 100,000 to 130,000, he said.
What Scott, RI counties are doing
Contacted after the conference call, Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said that in addition to hiring poll workers, she has hired two people for every voting site to do cleaning/sanitizing after each voter passes through and two people to greet voters, offering a mask if they don't have one and enforcing social distancing.
Voters cannot be forced to wear a mask, though, she said.
Plenty of masks and hand sanitizer are available thanks to Homeland Security and a grant from a foundation, she said.
Voters will receive a wipe with a 60% alcohol base on the way in and hand sanitizer on the way out.
Nick Camlin, chief deputy of the Rock Island County Clerk's office, said Illinois can't mandate mask wearing, either, but there will be plenty available and they will be offered to people not wearing one.
Specifically, the county received 18,000 masks that will be divided among the county's 37 voting centers, with the idea that 20 percent of voters will forget their masks, he said.
Protocols are in place to assure extra space around people who refuse to wear a mask, he said. It will be up to the election judges to enforce distancing.
In addition, "there will be hand sanitizer all over the place," he said, explaining that each center will have 30 pumps.
Everything voters touch will be sanitized after each use.
