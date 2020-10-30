Mississippi River mayors: PPE will help keep voting safe

These supplies — mostly masks, but some thermometers, surgical gowns and hand sanitizer — were mostly donated by a Los Angeles-based charity with whom the initiative has a connection, Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of the initiative, said.

The supplies have been distributed in various communities where the need is greatest, including schools and in low- and moderate-income communities lacking access.

The mayors also called on Congress to pass an additional stimulus bill to provide money to cities and counties that are experiencing revenue shortfalls because of COVID-19, and the mayor of LaCrosse faulted the federal government for the "absence of a national campaign" to fight the virus, including providing the availability of rapid testing and assuring supplies of PPE.

"It didn't have to be this way," Mayor Tim Kabat said.

Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol urged everyone to wear a mask in public because that is "the number one thing you can do to reduce the spread."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By mid-February, the United States could be at 500,000 deaths due to COVID, but mask-wearing might be reduce that by 100,000 to 130,000, he said.

What Scott, RI counties are doing