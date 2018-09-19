A coalition of mayors and leaders from along the Mississippi River is asking businesses to reduce plastic waste by 20 percent within the next two years, a request that comes amid growing environmental concerns over plastic pollution traveling through the mighty river.
Flanked by about two dozen visiting leaders, Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said addressing those concerns would take collaboration with the area businesses and elected officials. He also said the cities would discuss ways to improve their municipal recycling programs, saying: “We realize that us as cities need to help, and we’ll be stepping up to do our part.”
Two Quad-Cities companies announced they aim to meet the goal established by the group. Soda manufacturing giant Coca-Cola also joined to the agreement Wednesday by saying it would start making bottles with more renewable content and partner with litter-reduction programs around the globe, according to the coalition.
Also part of the conversation was China, which earlier this year banned non-industrial plastic imports. The country for decades handled much of the plastic waste produced in the U.S., and Klipsch said that “disruption in the plastic recycling industry” needs to be addressed in part by municipal leaders.
The Mississippi River and Cities Initiative, a group of mayors from 10 states and 85 cities, made the announcement during a Wednesday press event. The group also weighed in on the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China, saying they do not wish to see their communities suffer as a result of escalating tariffs forwarded by President Donald Trump’s administration.
“I think the bottom line is that we’re all in favor of better trade relations with the United States,” Klipsch said. “We just don’t want our economies to suffer long term harm while we try to get to that better trade position.”
China slapped tariffs on U.S. soybeans in June, causing alarm among farmers in Iowa and Illinois, the country’s two biggest soybean-producing states. In defending his policies, the president has said the U.S. needs to be treated more fairly in trade and has referred to China’s tariffs as a move to harm him politically.