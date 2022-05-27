Mississippi River rises above 13 feet in Davenport; S. Concord Street closed

The city of Davenport is closing S. Concord Street in response to high water moving downstream that's expected to raise the river level in the Quad Cities by about a foot over the weekend.

The Mississippi River is expected to crest at 14.1 feet on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, prompting the closure of S. Concord Street Friday morning between Wapello Avenue and River Drive.

To get to the Davenport Compost Facility, residents must use the Rockingham Road to Wapello Avenue to Railroad Street route.

"The minor bump in river level we reported yesterday has arrived earlier and may crest a little higher at 13.7 FT on Sunday, May 29," according to the city alert.

At 13 feet water affects the lowest sections of both South Concord Street south of River Drive and onto the Enchanted Island causeway in Davenport. Water also surrounds some houses along South Concord Street south of River Drive.

At 13.5 feet water affects other sections in the same area and the lowest sections of the Enchanted Island causeway.

River levels are expected to recede below 13 feet on Friday, June 3, according to the city alert.

Flood stage is 15 feet and major flood stage is 18 feet. In the flood of 2019, the Mississippi reached a record crest of 22.7 feet.

At 15 feet water affects several sections of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport and is at the foundations of several homes on Enchanted Island. Water also affects industries along the river at the south end of Davenport.

According to the National Weather Service, the weekend is expected to be dry in Davenport, with some chances of rain forecasted next week, beginning on Tuesday.

Water is beginning to encroach on the road, and water will cover some parts of the road at current river levels, according to the alert.

"Crews will continue monitoring conditions and are ready to respond," the city wrote in its alert.

