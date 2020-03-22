Mississippi River should crest Thursday, Friday in Quad-Cities

The Mississippi River should crest Thursday and Friday at about 16 feet at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, while other area rivers will begin to recede.
Snow — heavy at times — fell in the Quad-Cities Sunday afternoon, enhancing the deserted aura created by the stay-at-home order in Illinois, which led to many Quad-Citians remaining indoors to be safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meteorologist Brian Pierce with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the Mississippi River was at 14.7 feet Sunday at Lock and Dam 15, where flood stage is 15 feet.
The Rock River at Joslin, where flood stage is 11 feet, was at 11.2 feet. The Rock, Pierce said, will not rise much higher and was near a crest.
The Wapsipinicon River, near DeWitt, which has a flood stage of 11 feet, was at 11.2 feet Sunday. It will flood to about 11.6 feet Wednesday into Thursday, then begin to recede, Pierce said.
The snow, expected to measure 1 to 2 inches, was expected to end early Monday, he said.
The work week will begin with temperatures from 40 to 45 on a dry Monday, he said. There's a 60% chance of rain Tuesday, when temperatures will remain in the 40s.