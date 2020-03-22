Mississippi River should crest Thursday, Friday in Quad-Cities

The Mississippi River should crest Thursday and Friday at about 16 feet at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, while other area rivers will begin to recede.

Snow — heavy at times — fell in the Quad-Cities Sunday afternoon, enhancing the deserted aura created by the stay-at-home order in Illinois, which led to many Quad-Citians remaining indoors to be safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meteorologist Brian Pierce with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the Mississippi River was at 14.7 feet Sunday at Lock and Dam 15, where flood stage is 15 feet.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rock River at Joslin, where flood stage is 11 feet, was at 11.2 feet. The Rock, Pierce said, will not rise much higher and was near a crest.

The Wapsipinicon River, near DeWitt, which has a flood stage of 11 feet, was at 11.2 feet Sunday. It will flood to about 11.6 feet Wednesday into Thursday, then begin to recede, Pierce said.