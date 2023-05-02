The Quad-Cities will drop below major flood stage by late next week.

National Weather Service Senior Services Hydrologist Matt Wilson said the Mississippi River at Rock Island would fall below major flood stage, or 18 feet, around May 12 or 13 — give or take an extra day or two. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Mississippi River at Rock Island was 21.3 feet.

"We do still have an above average, or above normal, flood risk for the Mississippi River," Wilson said.

The Quad-Cities crested at around 21.5 feet Monday afternoon, good for No. 7 in historic crests.

If the crest holds once everything is surveyed and finalized, Wilson said, it would be the seventh-highest crest recorded. The National Weather Service will work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the gauges to determine what readings they both received and do surveying work to make sure nothing was missed before the crest reading is finalized.

If a water line is seen on the tree or on the wall of a lock and dam, they can get an idea if the water was higher than what the gauge read and adjust the results as needed. Surveying work will take place over the next few weeks and months.

"Sometimes the readings don't always match," he said. "That's why we want to go back with the gauge owners and make sure that before we issue an official crest, that we get a better handle on exactly what occurred."

Because of the below-average amount of precipitation for the region throughout April, most of the flooding was caused from the melting snowpack up north. Wilson said the region got lucky and that some areas, including the Quad-Cities, could have been rivaling the historic 2019 flood.

"We definitely got lucky this year that we didn't have very much precipitation to add on to it," he said.

The National Weather Service is expecting all locations from Dubuque to Keokuk to recede next Monday.

High water on the Mississippi River is backing up the smaller creeks and tributaries causing backwater issues along the Rock River at Moline. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Rock River at Moline was 11.6 feet — minor flood stage is 12 feet.

Wilson said the Rock River had started to recede now that the crest at the Rock Island gauge had passed and he would continue to monitor it. They expect the Rock River at Moline to drop below action stage May 6.

Davenport starts demobilizing flood barriers

Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said the city began planning to demobilize barriers at about 18-foot flood stage, starting with the Village of East Davenport.

"Then we'll be washing the streets, street sweeping, etc.," Gleason said.

She said public works would pick up and dispose of contaminated sandbags once the river receded and could potentially reuse sand untouched by river water.

For now, city sewer crews are still on 24-7 pump-watching shifts and will continue until about flood stage 15 feet, Gleason said.

Staff are locked in at the Water Pollution Control Plant, which is surrounded by water, Gleason said. They'll be able to shuttle back again beginning likely on Thursday, she said.

Gleason also said the city's $10.6 million project that replaced a 1930s sewer line that ran along the Mississippi River from McClellan Boulevard to past Howell Street with keeping river water out of the city's sewer plant.

"One really great piece of information and validation that came through this flood is that around the 18-foot river level in 2019, we saw 55 million gallons a day of flow. At that same level this year, we saw about 20 million gallons less than that," Gleason said. "We're attributing that directly to the 1930s sewer pipe."

Sarah Watson contributed to this story.

