Here it comes again and it could go higher this time.
The floodwaters of the Mississippi River, that is.
Due to another round of snowmelt and recent heavy rains in the Mississippi River basin in Minnesota and Wisconsin, the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, will start rising again Wednesday after dropping to about 17.9 feet.
Meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said that the range of this second crest is between 19.5 and 21 feet.
“That’s the best range we can give you at the moment,” Gross said Saturday.
“The first crest we had was 20.68 feet on April 8,” he added. “Thankfully the rain chances we had in the forecast for this week are becoming less and less. We have a cold front coming through Monday into Tuesday but he precipitation chances right now look to be about 30 percent and if any rain falls it will likely be less than a .10 of an inch.
“The rest of the week looks pretty dry,” Gross said.
Nonetheless, the Mississippi River at Rock Island is expected to be at 19.1 feet by Saturday, and should continue to climb from there.
On Friday, National Weather Service, Davenport, meteorologist Andy Ervin said that in addition to the snowmelt from the recent snowstorms in Minnesota and Wisconsin, the region got 2-4 inches of rain.
“The snowmelt is coming down before the rainfall,” Ervin said.
It has taken a while for all that water to make it into the river system so forecasters could get an idea of how high the Mississippi River will go, he said.
“If anybody has any flood protection up, our advice is to keep it up,” Ervin said.
The forecast for Easter Sunday is perfect, Gross said, with a high of near 80 degrees under sunny skies.