The Mississippi River Trail from Duck Creek to Bellingham Road in Riverdale will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, May 10 and 11, for scheduled repairs.
Trail users are advised to use alternate routes during this closure and to stay clear of the closure and construction area. Both the cities of Bettendorf and Riverdale will be installing signage advising trail users that the trail is closed and providing an alternate route.
Photos: Mississippi River rises around the Quad Cities, Tuesday, May 2
A pair of Road Closed signs sit partially submerged by the Mississippi River, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Campbells Island.
American Red Cross volunteer Kathleen Duvall carries lunch bags to a resident during a lunch distribution, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Campbells Island.
A house is seen surrounded by the Mississippi River, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Campbells Island.
Chuck Robertson, 80, paddles his canoe down Island Avenue as the Mississippi River covers the street and blocks access to dozens of homes, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, on Campbells Island.
The Mississippi River flows against the HESCO sand barriers along River Drive on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Davenport.
A house is seen surrounded by the Mississippi River on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, on Campbells Island.
A resident pilots a boat to their home on Island Avenue as the Mississippi River begins to recede after cresting, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Campbells Island.
A trio of mailboxes are seen surrounded by the Mississippi River along Island Avenue, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Campbells Island.
The Mississippi River rises along Island Avenue, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Campbells Island.
A look the Mississippi River along Island Avenue, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Campbells Island.
Chuck Robertson, 80, paddles his canoe down Island Avenue as the Mississippi River covers the street and blocks access to dozens of homes, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Campbells Island.
A look the Mississippi River along Island Avenue, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Campbells Island.
American Red Cross volunteers Kathleen Duvall and Tim Reinhard distribute lunches to residents, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Campbells Island.
The Mississippi River flows against the HESCO sand barriers along River Drive as a CPKC rail worker uses a front loader to move earth at left on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Davenport.
An American flag waves in the wind on the wall of HESCO sand barriers dividing the Mississippi River and downtown Davenport along River Drive, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Davenport.
A look at Downtown Davenport as the Mississippi River flows against the HESCO sand barriers along River Drive on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Davenport.
Sandbags across the CPKC rail line divert water from the Mississippi River as it flows through parts of downtown Davenport on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Davenport.
The Mississippi River flows against the HESCO sand barriers along River Drive, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Davenport.
The Mississippi River flows against the HESCO sand barriers along River Drive, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Davenport.
The Mississippi River flows against the HESCO sand barriers along River Drive on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Davenport.
