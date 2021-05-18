 Skip to main content
Mississippi River Visitor Center at Locks & Dam 15 to reopen May 23

File: Lock & Dam 15 is seen as sea fog rolls up from the Mississippi River in Davenport.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

The Mississippi River Visitor Center at Locks and Dam 15 on the Rock Island Arsenal will reopen to the public Sunday, May 23, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District.

Summer visiting hours through Labor Day weekend will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The Mississippi River Visitor Center includes an observation deck, museum, interactive displays, theater, gift shop, small aquarium and a view of the locks.

Corps of Engineers park rangers and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and assist anyone interested in purchasing America the Beautiful Interagency Passes or USACE annual day use passes.

Face masks are required to be worn while inside the visitor center.

The Mississippi River Visitor Center is located at Building 328, Rodman Ave, Rock Island, Illinois.

To gain access to the Rock Island Arsenal, all visitors must acquire a visitor pass from the Visitor Control Center located at 5309 Prospect Drive, Rock Island, Illinois, near the Moline entrance.

More information on accessing the Rock Island Arsenal can be found by visiting the website https://home.army.mil/ria/index.php or by calling 309-782-1337.

For more information on the Mississippi River Visitor Center visit: www.missriver.org

