Mississippi River was cresting Saturday but local rains could cause it to raise to 18 feet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, was in the midst of its crest at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, reaching 17.95 feet, but the forecast remained for it to hit the 18-foot mark because of the local rains, said meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service, Davenport.

“The crest is moving through the Quad-Cities at this time,” Ervin said at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. But with rain falling locally throughout the weekend there is still the chance that the Mississippi at Lock and Dam 15 could hit its major flood stage of 18 feet, he added.

If it does hit 18 feet, he said, “that will be because of local runoff, not because of anything coming here from upstream.”

With enough rain the river may jump a bit to get to 18 feet, he said, but the river will begin a slow fall and is expected to drop to 17 feet by Thursday.

Sunday’s forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms with a high near 60 degrees. The wind will pick up Sunday night into Monday, causing the temperature to drop to about 32 degrees and bringing a chance of snow, although no accumulation is expected.

The forecast Monday through Wednesday calls for sunny skies and dry conditions with highs only reaching into the lower to middle 40s and overnight lows in the middle to upper 20s.