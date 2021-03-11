Mississippi Valley Blues Festival is coming back too

The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is planning to feed a long-simmering hunger for live music with a return in September to the Davenport riverfront.

The long-running Blues Festival is one of many that are returning this year after pandemic-related cancellations and impacts of flooding in previous years. Blues Fest is to return to LeClaire Park on Sept. 17-18 for its 35th anniversary.

In 2019, Mississippi River flooding pushed the festival off the Davenport riverfront and onto Murphy Park at The Bend development in East Moline. It was the sixth time that flooding affected the event.

“After our 2020 survey highlighted our audience's preference for the park and riverside location, we went over the calendar with an eye toward river conditions, weather and other events, finally settling on mid-September," Blues Society president Bob Clevenstine said in a news release. “We are hopeful that, with these dates, we will be able to stage a safe, fun and successful post-COVID-19 community event.

“People are hungry for live music, and we plan to bring some top-flight Blues entertainers to the Quad Cities.”

Blues Society members also are working on an expanded midway of vendors.