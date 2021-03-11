Mississippi Valley Blues Festival is coming back too

The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is planning to feed a long-simmering hunger for live music with a return in September to the Davenport riverfront.
The long-running Blues Festival is one of many that are returning this year after pandemic-related cancellations and impacts of flooding in previous years. Blues Fest is to return to LeClaire Park on Sept. 17-18 for its 35th anniversary.
In 2019, Mississippi River flooding pushed the festival off the Davenport riverfront and onto Murphy Park at The Bend development in East Moline. It was the sixth time that flooding affected the event.
“After our 2020 survey highlighted our audience's preference for the park and riverside location, we went over the calendar with an eye toward river conditions, weather and other events, finally settling on mid-September," Blues Society president Bob Clevenstine said in a news release. “We are hopeful that, with these dates, we will be able to stage a safe, fun and successful post-COVID-19 community event.
“People are hungry for live music, and we plan to bring some top-flight Blues entertainers to the Quad Cities.”
Blues Society members also are working on an expanded midway of vendors.
Also included in the group's announcement: "The website, www.mvbs.org, offers an entirely new menu of interactive features and benefits. Fundraising for this year's MVBS Blues Festival is in full swing, and the MVBS mission is to ensure the future of Blues music as a uniquely American art form through celebration, education and preservation of the Blues Heritage.
"After having our Blues in the Schools (BITS) program shut down with school closings a year ago, losing our event venues to lockdowns, then canceling the Blues Festival, we realized we were 'digitally challenged'.
"With no capacity for on-line learning or virtual performance support, the all-volunteer group did a major pivot and partnered with Pixouls of Rock Island to create a new website in late 2020."
The Society also converted outdated videos into a digital format, producing an extensive video vault of previously unreleased footage of Blues Festival performers, workshops and BITS sessions.