Mississippi Valley Fair acts for 2023 announced

Country singer and songwriter Jimmie Allen is to be among the performers at the 2023 Mississippi Valley Fair.

Allen is among several country performers to be announced for next summer's fair-concert lineup.

Sam Hunt, known for his hit, "Body Like a Back Road," is scheduled to perform on Aug. 1 at the grandstand in Davenport.

Also announced for next year, Limp Bizkit is to take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 5, and HARDY is to perform on Sunday, Aug. 6.

More announcements are expected for next year's Mississippi Valley Fair lineup. The dates for the Fair are Aug. 1 to Aug. 6, though the website indicates Allen is to perform on Monday, July 31.

