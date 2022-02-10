Missouri man accused of criminal sexual abuse in Mercer County

A Missouri man has been accused of criminal sexual abuse in Mercer County.
Eric Wayne Stogdill, 55, St. James, Mo., was arrested Thursday on suspicion of the abuse charge and simple battery, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. The complaint that began the investigation was filed in late January.
The sheriff’s office said Stogdill has since been released on bond.
Anthony Watt
