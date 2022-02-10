 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri man accused of criminal sexual abuse in Mercer County

Police call

A Missouri man has been accused of criminal sexual abuse in Mercer County.

Eric Wayne Stogdill, 55, St. James, Mo., was arrested Thursday on suspicion of the abuse charge and simple battery, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. The complaint that began the investigation was filed in late January.

The sheriff’s office said Stogdill has since been released on bond. 

