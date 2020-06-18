Mixing pizza and politics: East Moline's St. G's flirts with the far-right

“It became clear that Joe Schilling was tying his gifts of pizza to wider political message and maybe using it to sell pizzas,” East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said. “As a department, we just prefer not to be put in the middle of anything. We’re here for all people, and we don’t ask about politics or anything like that, so we just didn’t want to be associated with that.”

Schilling did not respond to repeated calls and emails requesting comment for this story.

He told McInnes he's been a “victim of political targeting.”

“There is the clear presence of Antifa where I live,” Schilling said during the segment, referring to the left-wing protest group, though police have not said there’s any evidence of outside organizers helping with Quad-City protests. “They don’t claim to be. But they are. You tell just by the way they act.”