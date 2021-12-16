 Skip to main content
MLK Center to host service to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Thurgood Brooks

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island will host the 39th Memorial Service and Awards Celebration to honor the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Jan. 17.

The theme for this year’s event is “A Conscientious Stance."

The event also will be live-streamed via YouTube and Facebook. A recording of the event will be available on the center’s YouTube channel (MLK Center Rock Island), Facebook page (facebook.com/MLKCenterRockIsland), and website (mlkcenter.org) following the Memorial Service.

The program will include a variety of performances and presentations in honor of Dr. King, including:

• Keynote address by Thurgood Brooks. Born and raised in Rock Island, Brooks is the son of Terry Brooks and Cynthia Patton.

• “I Have A Dream” award to a Rock Island citizen for outstanding community service

• M.L. Lockhart Scholarship

• Black Hawk College commitment to diversity scholarship

• Youth expression contest awards

• Musical selections

The Martin Luther King Center is requesting nominations for the “I Have A Dream” award. Nominations are due no later than Jan. 7.

