MLK Community Center to distribute children’s holiday gifts

For the 45th year, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island will distribute wrapped gifts and other goodies to children 3-12 years old.
According to executive director Jerry Jones, last year the center gave gifts to more than 500 children and they hope to increase that number this year.
Parents must register children at mlkcenter.org/gifts21 before Nov. 26, or until all slots are full. Then parents will need to show a valid identification when picking up the gifts.
Pickup will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Dec 15-17.
Volunteers will be needed Monday-Friday, December 6-10 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to wrap the gifts. To volunteer, call 309-732-2999 or register online at mlkcenter.org/volunteer-xmas.
For more information on donating, call or email mlkmail@rigov.org.
