Mobile home tax bills are due in Rock Island County

Rock Island County Treasurer Louisa A. Ewert announced the mailing of 1,551 county mobile home tax bills totaling $128,484.00.
They are due Friday, July 8.
Mobile Home taxes can be paid only by mail or in person at the County Treasurers’ office at 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Failure to pay this tax by the due date will result in a penalty of $25 per month, up to $100. If your taxes remain unpaid they will be sold at the Tax Sale on Dec. 29.