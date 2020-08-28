Mobile home tax bills are due in Rock Island County

Rock Island County Treasurer Louisa Ewert reports that 1,763 county mobile home tax bills have been mailed out.
They are due Friday, Sept. 4.
Mobile home taxes can only be paid by mail or in person at the County Treasurer's Office at 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m, Monday through Friday.
Failure to pay this tax by the due date will result in a penalty of $25 per month, up to $100. Unpaid taxes will be sold at a tax sale on Dec. 30, 2020.
Because of COVID-19 in-house payments (social distancing in line and mask are required) are discouraged.
To avoid anticipated long lines, taxpayers are urged to pay by mail or use the 24 hour drop box.
Payments bearing a postmark up to and including Friday, Sept. 4 are accepted without penalty.
