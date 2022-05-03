 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Mobile veterinary care available Thursday in Davenport

  • 0
Quad City Animal Welfare Center's mobile vet clinic

Quad City Animal Welfare Center's mobile vet clinic.

 Quad City Animal Welfare Center

Low-cost veterinary care will be available Thursday at Davenport's Zion Lutheran Church.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center will have a mobile clinic parked from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the church, 1216 W. 8th St., according to a news release. Vaccines and testing will be available for dogs and cats.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier, the release states.

Dogs:

  • distemper/parvo vaccine
  • bordetella vaccine
  • rabies vaccine
  • heartworm testing
  • microchipping

Cats:

  • FVRCP vaccine
  • rabies vaccine
  • microchipping

The clinic will be offered again on June 2 at Zion, the release states.

For more information, the center can be contacted at 309-787-6830.

Tuesday, May 3 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Volunteers risk lives to evacuate civilians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News