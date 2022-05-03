Mobile veterinary care available Thursday in Davenport

Low-cost veterinary care will be available Thursday at Davenport's Zion Lutheran Church.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center will have a mobile clinic parked from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the church, 1216 W. 8th St., according to a news release. Vaccines and testing will be available for dogs and cats.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier, the release states.

Dogs:

distemper/parvo vaccine

bordetella vaccine

rabies vaccine

heartworm testing

microchipping

Cats:

FVRCP vaccine

rabies vaccine

microchipping

The clinic will be offered again on June 2 at Zion, the release states.

For more information, the center can be contacted at 309-787-6830.

