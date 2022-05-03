Mobile veterinary care available Thursday in Davenport

Low-cost veterinary care will be available Thursday at Davenport's Zion Lutheran Church.
The Quad City Animal Welfare Center will have a mobile clinic parked from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the church, 1216 W. 8th St., according to a news release. Vaccines and testing will be available for dogs and cats.
Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier, the release states.
Dogs:
- distemper/parvo vaccine
- bordetella vaccine
- rabies vaccine
- heartworm testing
- microchipping
Cats:
- FVRCP vaccine
- rabies vaccine
- microchipping
The clinic will be offered again on June 2 at Zion, the release states.
For more information, the center can be contacted at 309-787-6830.