DPL Mock caucus

The Davenport Public Library will hold a caucus training on Nov. 7, in advance of the 2020 Iowa caucuses.

Everyone's talking about the Iowa caucuses. What exactly are they? How does one participate?

An upcoming training at the Davenport Public Library’s Fairmount branch will teach Iowans how to caucus.

The training will be 6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at Fairmount branch, 3000 N. Fairmount St.

It’s nonpartisan, covering both Democratic and Republican caucuses, and is free and open to the public.

Additional trainings will be in December and January.

The event is sponsored by American Association of University Women, The Quad Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees, and Progressive Action for the Common Good.

The Iowa presidential caucuses will be Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Iowa is the first state to hold its presidential nominating contest.

