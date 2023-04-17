Scott County has issued a flood alert, beginning Wednesday.

At noon Monday, the Mississippi River reached 14.5 feet. It's expected to rise above the 15-foot flood stage on Wednesday and continue rising to 17.6 feet on April 24.

Increasing levels are expected to continue until at least the end of April, according to the alert.

In Davenport, when the river reaches 13.5 feet, water affects the lowest section of South Concord Street south of River Drive. Water also impacts the lowest sections of the Enchanted Island causeway.

Last week, Davenport closed South Concord Street between River Drive and Wapello Avenue, rerouted access to the Davenport Compost Facility, and distributed pumps to low-lying areas affected by flooding.

Sandbags are available for pick-up for property owners impacted up to flood stage 20 feet.

On Monday, the city announced it would close the riverfront recreational trail between Credit Island and Veterans Memorial Park. Credit Island is likely to close to the public Thursday, according to the city. Water begins to cover the causeway at about 15.5 feet.

At greater than 18 feet, River Drive will close between Division and Federal Streets.

This past weekend's precipitation moved up the National Weather Service's timeline for the Mississippi River to reach flood stage by one day. Quick snowmelt from Minnesota and Wisconsin is causing northern rivers and tributaries to rise, feeding into the Mississippi River, meteorologists have told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus.

Modeling released by the NWS shows current snowmelt causing a crest of 20.5 feet at Rock Island between April 28 and 30.