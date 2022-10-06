Moline 150 exceeded expectations, about 40,000 attended

Moline loves to party.

The Moline 150 birthday bash exceeded city officials' expectations, drawing in a crowd of about 40,000 people over three days.

Communications Coordinator Tory Brecht presented the 150th report at the end of September to the council, saying the celebration was a perfect opportunity to get people in the heart of downtown for a few days of fun following the pandemic.

"It's been a tough couple of years," Brecht said. "Businesses have struggled and Moline wasn't getting a lot of visitors."

The total budget for the celebration was $303,000, with $150,000 that came from the general fund and $153,000 from grants and sponsorships.

About 5,000-6,000 people attended on day one, 9,000-10,000 on day two, and day three saw about 10,000-12,000 people throughout the 12 hours.

Brecht said the Mercado on Fifth takeover on day two was a hit but caused a few problems with crowd surges and long lines. He said it was still a "good problem to have" due to the number of people willing to come out and party.

Moline held touch-a-truck on day three, drawing in 1,000 people. The annual event is typically held in May at the Public Works building and was moved to downtown as part of the city's sesquicentennial.

Trolley tours were also in high demand, selling out immediately. Tickets were free and first come, first serve. The cost of the two-day trolley tours was $3,350.

Brecht said there were two trolleys but that they would need a third one and not as tight as a schedule if they are to offer it in the future.

A few other issues were needing house music between acts, at least one household name, more diversity in food options, improving the consistency with perimeter fencing and private security, strengthening entrances, and improving crowd control during crowd surges with better signage.

City Administrator Bob Vitas announced in early September they are planning to hold an annual festival following the success of the Sesquicentennial Celebration that was held at the end of August. The city is tentatively planning to have the festival in June 2023.