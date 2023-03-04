Lakeshore Recycling Systems will pay Moline a guaranteed property tax rate of $300,000 each year for three-years.

"The city is guaranteeing itself through this agreement, a minimum property tax payment," David Silverman, city legal counsel, said. As long as the facility is operating, he said, Lakeshore Recycling Systems will be required to pay the property tax.

The city entered into an agreement with Lakeshore Recycling Systems LLC to build and operate a waste-transfer facility on land leased from the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island. City Council unanimously approved the agreement in January.

Not everyone was on board at Thursday's special meeting. Mike Wendt, 3rd Ward, said the property tax rate should be higher and that the city is "giving away tax dollars" and that residents will end up paying the extra costs.

It also can appeal the property tax rate after three-years only if the assessed value from the Rock Island County Assessor's office comes back lower than the $300,000. If it does not, it will be based on the market-rate value after three-years.

The city and LRS discussed the guaranteed property tax rate before council met, tentatively agreeing on $350,000 based on the projected cost of the facility.

The waste-transfer facility is projected to be an $11 million site.

City Administrator Bob Vitas said construction costs have yet to be determined and that he, along with representatives from Lakeshore Recycling Systems, agreed on $11 million since it could more than likely increase or decrease by $3 million.

"It is based upon where they were before the pandemic," he said.

KJ Loerop, vice-president of business development at Lakeshore Recycling Systems, said that before COVID-19, construction was around $8.5 million and that since then, costs have gone up 30%.

There is a chance that the cost will be higher than guaranteed property tax rate agreed upon, but it will be based upon final construction documents filed by Lakeshore Recycling Systems to the Rock Island County Assessor's Office.

Final construction costs will not be determined until 2025.

The guaranteed property tax value was approved by council Thursday.

Alderpersons Scott Williams, Wendt, and O'Brien voted no on the $300,000. A special meeting was held for discussion about the property tax rate since council will not be able to talk with Lakeshore Recycling Systems or amongst themselves for the next 90-days regarding the site and agreement beginning Friday, March 3.

Alvaro Macias, 2nd ward, was absent from the meeting.

During those 90-days, the city will be reviewing Lakeshore's application that requests authorization for the facility.

The waste-transfer facility will be located in TIF 7 and would be surrounded by Bi-State Packaging, Group O, Bohl Leasing, and Quad City Auto Auction. The TIF, which expires in 2034, and the project would help generate money for the city to use for improvement in the TIF.

The company did not request a TIF tax rebate or any other financial incentives.

"I want to commend LRS for that," Mike Waldron, 7th ward, said. "That is not our normal business here in the city of Moline when anybody's located in a TIF and I appreciate it."

The agreement would also bring back two recycling drop-off centers in Moline. Rock Island County Waste Management Agency closed in the drop-off sites in June 2022, citing a drop in tipping fees to pay for the service.

Moline currently has agreements with Rock Island County waste companies Millennium Waste Inc., and Republic Services Upper Rock Island County Landfill through 2025, and recycling services through Midland Davis until 2028. Moline residents also may drop off hazardous waste and recycling at the Scott County Waste Commission and Recycling Center in Davenport.

Moline's agreement with Lakeshore Recycling Systems has caused a stir among Quad-Cities elected officials.

The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reported in February that concerns were brought to light to when Mike Wendt, 3rd Ward, said he was made aware of them a day after voting. He then reached out to Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.

Quad-City elected officials conveyed concerns to Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and City Administrator Bob Vitas, but those were not disclosed to aldermen before the Jan. 24 vote.

Neither Moline officials nor those who object to the waste-transfer facility have said specifically what concerns them about the arrangement.

At a February Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting, Chairman Ken Beck said Moline creating its own recycling and waste services for residents has implications for the rest of the region. The problem for Scott County Waste Commission, he said, is they receive recyclables from Moline.

Under Moline’s new agreement, recyclables no longer would be taken to the Scott County facility, but transported elsewhere in Illinois.

Group O CEO Bob Marriott and CFO Kevin Kotecki spoke during public comment at February council meeting, sharing the concern that the facility might decrease property values in the surrounding area.