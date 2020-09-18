Moline ahead of schedule on storm-debris removal

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Any Moline residents with remaining storm debris are being urged to contact the city, which is ahead of schedule on the cleanup.

"Please contact Moline Public Works if we have missed a pile," city officials said in a news release Friday. "Public Works can be reached through your GO Request app, a Resident Request on the City website (moline.il.us) or you can call 309-524-2400.

"Moline crews working overtime, a private contractor and our partners at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) together worked hard to complete the work. The cleanup was challenging due to the number of trees that were damaged and the size of the branches and trees that were downed."

Crews next week will shift focus to city parks and city-owned cemeteries, which contained many old, mature trees that sustained damage.

Street sweepers also will begin making a pass to clean up small, loose debris as leaf vacuuming season will soon start.