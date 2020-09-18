Moline ahead of schedule on storm-debris removal

Any Moline residents with remaining storm debris are being urged to contact the city, which is ahead of schedule on the cleanup.
"Please contact Moline Public Works if we have missed a pile," city officials said in a news release Friday. "Public Works can be reached through your GO Request app, a Resident Request on the City website (moline.il.us) or you can call 309-524-2400.
"Moline crews working overtime, a private contractor and our partners at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) together worked hard to complete the work. The cleanup was challenging due to the number of trees that were damaged and the size of the branches and trees that were downed."
Crews next week will shift focus to city parks and city-owned cemeteries, which contained many old, mature trees that sustained damage.
Street sweepers also will begin making a pass to clean up small, loose debris as leaf vacuuming season will soon start.
Marty Vanags, interim city administrator, said: “We want to make sure all of the debris is picked up and the parkways are clear of any debris before the leaves start to fall. Any large sticks or branches have the potential to damage our leaf vacuuming equipment. Also, city crews will be looking for any storm-water inlets that might have been clogged with small debris form the storm and cleaning them as well."
Residents still may put out landscaping debris, however, they must now adhere to the policies prior to the storm which include: Brush trimmings or tree limbs must be tied into bundles with individual limbs being no more than four feet in length and no more than four inches in diameter, and the bundles being no more than one foot in diameter.
Brush is collected on the same day as regular garbage collection, and residents are asked to stack brush neatly, not under any low wires or next to trees or poles.
Any yard waste or debris larger than what is described above requires a scheduled pickup and fee. Call the Public Works Department at 309-524-2400. Residents are reminded with the approaching fall season that burning of any debris, leaves or yard waste in the city of Moline is prohibited.
