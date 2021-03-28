Moline alderman says MetroNet is 'redlining' poor neighborhoods in the Ilinois Quad-Cities. Other leaders disagree.

“It was noted that the map does not reflect this. The areas that are missing are densely populated and of low-moderate income. Scheller responded that MetroNet’s plan is to identify customer interest in the service and then work to serve that underserved area.”

Moline Alderman Mike Wendt said he became more alarmed when he discovered neighboring city councils encountered similar disparities.

“When I laid out these three maps (Moline, East Moline and Rock Island) in front of me, I was reminded of the redline maps that resulted in historical inequality in housing, and I couldn’t believe that I was seeing this being repeated today with digital equity,” Wendt said.

While the predominantly Hispanic Floriciente neighborhood in Moline was excluded, swaths of Rock Island’s west end were left out, along with East Moline’s Watertown area.

Rock Island City Administrator Randy Tweet said his council asked many questions about the roll-out proposal and was satisfied in the end.

“We had long talks with them about this,” he said. “If the only area left out was west of 11th Street, we probably would have had some concerns.

“To me, it’s just an initial build-out area. We just wanted someone to get a foothold.”