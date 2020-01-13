Moline alleging breach of contract in downtown development

The mayor of Moline said a lawsuit is being filed this afternoon, seeking $800,000 in back rent on city-owned property along River Drive.
The lawsuit alleges breach of contract by Kaizen Co., which entered into a lease agreement with the city in 2003. The arrangement obligated certain rent payments and related late fees for land at 1601 River Drive, occupied by Bass Street Chop House and Quad-Cities Chamber.
The agreement also stipulated that the assessed value of the rental property, dubbed River Station, would reach $7.2 million.
If Kaizen failed to deliver a project with a value of $7.2 million, the agreement stated, additional rents would come due.
Mayor Stephanie Acri said the purpose of the lawsuit is to compel Kaizen to pay $800,000 in overdue rent, but it does not attempt to evict Kaizen.
Attorneys for the company didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Kaizen partner Chuck Ruhl said in 2012 that the building was not performing well and had been refinanced. At that time, Kaizen was more than two years behind on rent payments. That overdue amount now is $860,000, the mayor said, and interest and penalties have reached $640,000.
"We just want them to come up to date with the lease," she said of the city's pursuit by legal means for about half what it says is owed. "We just want them to come up to date."
The mayor said she and aldermen were unaware "of the breadth of the issues" involving overdue payments until a recent review of city TIFs.
A city-supplied timeline of the Kaizen deal places some focus on three former city leaders.
Updates on this story today will explain why Acri said she is confounded by a deal that was being pushed by former city administrator Doug Maxeiner, development director Ray Forsythe and city attorney Maureen Riggs that would have forgiven Kaizen's debt and would have turned the city-owned land over to Kaizen for $10, despite an agreement that valued it at $500,000.
Maxeiner, Forsythe and Riggs resigned last year within five months of each other.