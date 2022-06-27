 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Moline announces sponsors for 150 birthday celebration

  • 0

Moline's Sesquicentennial Planning Committee announced it had secured financial sponsorships from 15 area companies and organizations.

The funding totals more than $150,000, which is a match for the $150,000 budgeted for the 150th birthday celebration by the Moline City Council in 2021. 

Sponsors include John Deere, MidAmerican Energy, Old National Bank, The Moline Foundation, Moline Centre, MetroLINK, Roof Drs, Hutchinson Engineering, Taxslayer Center, Rexroat Sound, Wyndham, Element, WQAD and iHeart Radio. 

Moline's 150th celebration will be a weeklong event and will kickoff on Monday, Aug. 22, with a mayoral luncheon. Other events will include historical programming around town and the annual "Touch-a-Truck" event. 

Live performances will take place at the main stage and community stage. A lineup of performers is expected to be announced soon. 

Photos: 2022 Pride Parade
Photos: Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati gives her first State of the City address Monday at Spotlight Theater Moline
Photos: State of the City of Moline
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest star in our galaxy is about to die, here's what that means for Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News