Moline announces sponsors for 150 birthday celebration

Moline's Sesquicentennial Planning Committee announced it had secured financial sponsorships from 15 area companies and organizations.

The funding totals more than $150,000, which is a match for the $150,000 budgeted for the 150th birthday celebration by the Moline City Council in 2021.

Sponsors include John Deere, MidAmerican Energy, Old National Bank, The Moline Foundation, Moline Centre, MetroLINK, Roof Drs, Hutchinson Engineering, Taxslayer Center, Rexroat Sound, Wyndham, Element, WQAD and iHeart Radio.

Moline's 150th celebration will be a weeklong event and will kickoff on Monday, Aug. 22, with a mayoral luncheon. Other events will include historical programming around town and the annual "Touch-a-Truck" event.

Live performances will take place at the main stage and community stage. A lineup of performers is expected to be announced soon.

