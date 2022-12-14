Moline approves contracts with Metronet, New Line Skateparks for design services

Moline has reached a deal with Metronet to provide citywide high-speed internet and has hired a designer for a possible downtown skatepark and pump track.

In a 6-2 vote Tuesday, the city council approved a contract with Metronet to construct a 100% fiber-optic network to deliver high-speed internet service to households and businesses throughout the city. Metronet will fully fund the multi-million dollar build out.

The two no votes came from 1st Ward Ald. Scott Williams and 3rd Ward Ald. Mike Wendt.

City Administrator Bob Vitas said the construction/installation process for Metronet will begin next year.

"In the spring of 2023 they would actually start the installation and, by the end of the summer of 2023, they would begin turning on neighborhoods as they are completed," Vitas said, adding the whole city should have coverage a year to 15 months later.

Some aldermen said the contract has been a long time coming, and they are pleased that residents and businesses soon will have another local option for an internet-service provider.

Seventh Ward Ald. Michael Waldron shared the story of when he was appointed to council in July 2016, saying the first phone call he received was about the lack of high-speed internet competition, noting that Moline is behind Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island and East Moline in striking a deal.

"We are on an island by ourselves," Waldron said. "Let's do our due diligence here for our citizens."

As the agreement is written, Wendt said, he could not vote in favor of it, and he tried making several last-minute motions to amend certain provisions. He said the matter should not have been on the committee-of-the-whole and council agendas on the same night, because citizens may have had more input to offer.

In an announcement released by the city, Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said she is looking forward to delivering residents with another internet provider.

"We are pleased to have been able to deliver on that strategic goal and look forward to a collaborative partnership with Metronet, going forward," Rayapati said.

When pre-construction activities begin, residents will see Metronet trucks throughout the area and residents should receive communication by mail 30 days prior to construction taking place in their neighborhood. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will be provided to notify residents when construction begins. Metronet crews can be identified by ID tags and branded vehicles, city officials said.

John Cinelli, CEO of Metronet, said he applauds Moline's leadership and vision to provide "world-class infrastructure" for the city.

"We are grateful for the City of Moline's support and look forward to providing them with a network that will support their goals for growth and prosperity," Cinelli said.

Metronet plans to hire local market-management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Quad-Cities area.

Also at Tuesday's council meeting, aldermen unanimously voted to allow the parks and recreation director to enter into an agreement with New Line Skateparks, Inc., to design the first phase of a proposed skatepark and pump track to be located under the Interstate 74 bridge. The cost of design is $82,450.

Design services will cost about $65,450, with the geotechnical study and site survey costing $17,000.

Approving the contract for design services does not commit Moline to the project beyond the preliminary design and fulfillment of the Illinois Department of Transportation requirements for a below-the-bridge project. The city has the option to pursue other locations in the event IDOT does not approve the licensing request in 2023.