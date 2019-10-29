The Moline City Council voted 5-3 on Tuesday night to develop zoning regulations that would allow cannabis businesses to operate in Moline.
Attorney Derke Price, the city’s corporate council, recommended during the committee-of-the-whole meeting that the council take advantage of the city’s prime geographic location with its access to freeways to allow dispensaries, as well as cultivators, infusers and craft growers to operate within certain defined areas of the city.
“Moline is well-placed for all of these adult-use businesses,” Price told the council. Moline has the transportation network as well as its location on the interstate to capitalize “on this growing industry.”
In addition to local users, Price said, “There is a real industry segment called cannabis tourism and the interstate will bring people from out of state who will bring money here and spend it here and then go home.”
That would be money to the city on top of the jobs created and the tax revenue the city would receive, he said.
“You have a transportation network that is such that transporters will be eager to be here, and the industries that go with it, the cultivators and the infusers,” Price said, adding that the access to the freeways make the city a prime location.
Additionally, the council voted to allow cultivation centers, craft growers, infusers and transportation hubs. All of those votes had a few nays mixed in. However, the council voted unanimously to not allow consumption lounges.
Price will work with the city’s planning commission to try and produce something for the council by February.
Alderman Scott Williams, 1st Ward, a retired Moline police officer, voted against having the cannabis businesses in the city.
“I see this as an attractive start on the money side and the business side makes all the sense in the world, but ethically and morally I think of who will pay the price and the black market will make their money because you have to be 21,” Williams said. “So it will be the kids in middle school and high school who are going to get their hands on a much more potent product and we’ll be seeing a huge burden on the police department and the ER. Colorado shows us for every dollar made roughly four dollars is spent combating the issues brought along with legalization.”
Alderman Michael Waldron, 7th Ward, encouraged the other council members also to opt out and said that the businesses are at odds with what the city is trying to accomplish. “I’m not comparing this to the video poker but look what happened to the video poker. We already had to scale it back because it got out of hand.”
Alderman Mike Wendt, 3rd Ward, said he agrees that the businesses will cause some issues for the city,
“But the toothpaste is out of the tube.”
Wendt said that cannabis will be in the city of Moline and that, “I trust us more to make sure that it is done properly.” He said that the tax revenues can be used to offset some of the additional costs of enforcement.
“I do think that this council is a very thoughtful council along with the planning commission will come up with ways to offset the expenses that we’re going to bear one way or another,” Wendt added.
Alderman Kevin Schoonmaker, 6th Ward, said that he agrees the tax will help, but he was uncomfortable with being the host. “I would still like to have the toothpaste be in another city and if someone else wants to pick that up that’s fine,” he said.
Alderman Dick Potter, 4th Ward, said the legalization of cannabis is long overdue.