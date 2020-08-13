Moline approves voluntary retirement incentive program

In response to a shortfall of revenues because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Moline City Council on Tuesday approved a Voluntary Retirement Incentive Program to be offered to eligible employees.

The program is to provide employees who are close to retirement an added incentive to do so.

According to a news release issued Tuesday by Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags, to be eligible to participate an employee must be 55 and have at least 20 years of creditable service with the city of Moline by Oct. 8, the latest effective retirement date.

Also, an employee must be eligible for the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.

Employees who participate will receive a lump sum cash payment of 50% of their annual salary. Those with family health insurance coverage may pay 20% of the total premium for up to two years and remain eligible to participate in the health plan.

“Voluntary early retirement plans are used by communities and successful private sector companies across the country to help reduce costs of operations on a long-term basis,” Vanags said in the release. “We have researched a variety of communities and programs, and we feel this will be effective.”

The program will help the City of Moline explore greater efficiencies and potential savings to preserve and protect the long-term viability of city operations in response to the declining revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

