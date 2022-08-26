Moline at 150: A city's past, a city's future

Once a frontier settlement, the City of Moline is hitting the streets this week in celebration of its 150th anniversary.

The Sesquicentennial Celebration is a three-day festival in downtown along River Drive. It's not just a big block party — to celebrate a noteworthy milestone of how far Moline has grown and evolved over the past 15 decades.

The community started with three small buildings. David Sears, one of the earliest settlers, arrived in 1836 to what was to become Moline. Driven by the mighty Mississippi River, Sears built a dam that then helped provide power for several mills.

Diann Moore, president of the Moline Preservation Society, said one of the main reasons it was founded along the Mississippi River was transportation.

The river attracted mills and manufacturers. Charles Atkinson coined Moline's name, which is derived from the French moulin meaning "mill town."

In 1848, Moline was officially incorporated, and then incorporated again in 1872 as a city. With two founding dates, Moliner's get to have twice the fun with two celebrations for every milestone anniversary.

"If anybody deserves to party, those of us that have gone through two years of COVID I think are ready to party," Sandberg said.

The initial incorporation occurred when the Moline had a trustee form of government before it changed to a mayor and council government in 1872. Towns across Illinois made the change when the state adopted the Cities and Villages Act of 1872.

Thinking back to early history, Sandberg said the settlers were independent without any roadmap for how to start a city.

Westbound settlers, many of Swedish and Belgian descent, moved to the area and found jobs within the city's factories and mills. John Deere, a blacksmith who moved his plow factory to the city. As Deere's company prospered, it helped draw several other farm implement manufacturers into the area.

Since its humble beginnings, Moline has expanded into a city with over 40,000 people. The city has expanded further east and south of the Rock River, due to commercial and residential development over the years.

"Times are always changing, and you have to adapt," Moore said.

Moore and Sandberg, both lifelong Moline residents, recalled how downtown was the place to go for shopping, to the theater or for food back in the 1970s. But when SouthPark Mall opened in 1974 and stores began to move into the mall or close altogether, Sandberg said it was "devastating to the whole, overall benefit of our city."

In the 1980s and 1990s, a number of businesses closed downtown, leaving vacant storefronts and demolished factories.

Sandberg said the city built what was called a "superblock" for people in office capacities in hopes of drawing more people into the heart of downtown.

"A whole, big slice of our downtown was lost," Sandberg said. "Even to this day, people wonder was that really the wise move to take."

Sandberg, who also served on city council from 1991 to 1995, said during downtown renovations at the time, she and preservationists fought to save the commercial area when the land was going to be turned into a parking lot.

Sandberg said preservationists fought and received enough votes from the council to save the buildings.

"When you demolish a building, you've lost a great deal of history," Sandberg said.

As old factories were demolished, it opened up land on the riverfront. The city took advantage, opening the 12,000-seat, multi-purpose arena The TaxSlayer Center, soon to be renamed as the Vibrant Arena at The Mark on Sept. 1.

Opened in 1997 as part of an urban renewal project, the John Deere Pavilion downtown serves as the official visitor center for John Deere in which visitors can explore interactive displays and marvel at the showcase of Deere equipment.

Over the years, downtown Moline has seen a rebirth with vacant storefronts being reused for restaurants and pubs, and upper levels that were once office buildings are now being used for housing.

"Now we're seeing a reverse in that downtown is starting thrive," Moore said.

On Aug. 15, Moline was awarded $3 million in a Rebuild Illinois grant for 7th Avenue reconstruction and connector project. The project will filter through the downtown region and help set the stage for future streetscapes and multimodal transportation.

In July, Renew Moline, a non-profit economic organization that helps with the development of the City of Moline, accepted the donation of the former J.C. Penney Department Store from RiverStone Group. The donation includes the 35,064-square foot building and a parking lot directly north of the building.

Plans for the building are yet to be determined, but Renew Moline, along with the city, will work together to come up with a redevelopment strategy for the 5th Avenue corridor that serves as the main downtown strip.

With demolition set to begin on Sept. 12 on the I-74 Bridge, land in Moline will see daylight for the first time in decades that can be put toward economic and development use.

The Moline Centre Form has been gathering community feedback through surveys, pop-up events and stakeholder interviews to see how the land should be put to use.