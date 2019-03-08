Moline Police officers are investigating a bank robbery, which took place at 11:30 a.m. this morning, at the Chase Bank branch, 151 19th Ave., in Moline.
According to Moline Police Sgt. Aron Burns, it is unknown how many people were involved in the robbery. The suspect(s) are currently still at large.
Police officers are gathering surveillance video from the bank and surrounding businesses and a school. A K-9 officer is on the scene.
No one hurt in the incident. Approximately six people were inside the bank at the time, most of whom were employees. The amount of money taken is unknown.