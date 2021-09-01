Moline-based non-profit SAL Family and Community Services adds four members to its board

SAL Family and Community Services, a Moline-based non-profit that provides Skip-a-Long child development services and open door crisis assistance, is adding four members to its board of directors.
William Jackson, CEO of the Quad Cities Community Broadcasting Group, Tyla Sherwin-Cole, executive director of Dress for Success Quad Cities, Tammy Landgraf, early childhood education program coordinator at Illinois Valley Community College and Dennis Sekharan, claims manager at Illinois casualty company, are the four new members of the board.
The addition of these new members comes after SAL won a $3.8 million annual grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to set up an Early Head Start child care partnership program for the Illinois Quad Cities.
Jackson, whose organization promotes cultural diversity and awareness, said that joining this board is a way for him to continue furthering a goal that matters to him.
“As an African American and business leader, I feel obligated to advocate for social change and equality and to take advantage of every opportunity to further that cause,” Jackson said in a news release.
Sherwin-Cole joined the board for similar reasons. Her non-profit Dress for Success Quad Cities works to bring interview outfits, advice and career coaching to women seeking employment in the area, and their mission closely aligns with SAL’s dedication to a more equitable region.
Landgraf, brings extra expertise to the board in the area of early child care and education, an important area to SAL as they begin their new Early Head Start child care program.
Sekharan will also bring new expertise and a new perspective. His employer, Illinois Casualty Company, has a history of corporate citizenship and donations to local nonprofits.
“Ultimately, SAL’s work benefits the entire community,” said Marcy Mendenhall, president and CEO of SAL, in the release. “That’s why, as we look to where we can go next, we need the support and expertise of people of all backgrounds from all across our community.”