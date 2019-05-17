Moline is beginning a new search for a police chief.
In a news release issued Friday, City Administrator Lisa Kotter said she has chosen to redirect the search for a new chief that began last fall.
“The decision was made to ensure that the best candidates would have an opportunity to be considered for the position,” the statement read.
The new search began Thursday.
Northbrook, Illinois,-based GovHR USA, will assist the city. The position will be advertised publically and will be a targeted search with a shorter timeline.
The search for a new police chief hasn't been easy. At one point, it was put on hold when then-City Administrator Doug Maxeiner resigned suddenly Jan. 22.
During the first search, 48 people from 15 states applied for the police chief’s position. The field was narrowed to eight finalists in early January, three of whom were internal candidates. That process came to a halt when Maxeiner resigned and Mayor Stephanie Acri determined that the new city administrator should be in the selection process for the new chief since the chief reports directly to the city administrator.
In the meantime, former Champaign, Illinois, Chief Robert T. Finney, will remain as interim police chief.
An interim chief for several departments since his retirement, Finney began his Moline duties Nov. 19, taking over for Lt. Dave Gass, who lead the department after Police Chief John Hitchcock quit when he was accused of drunken driving. Hitchcock later pleaded guilty.
Applicants for chief may apply at https://govhrusa.applytojob.com/apply/UxQzhmla7X/Moline-IL-Chief-Of-Police.