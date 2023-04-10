A major renovation is underway at Moline's Riverside Family Aquatic Center.

City Parks and Recreation staff, among other officials, took turns breaking ground with symbolic gold shovels Monday afternoon to begin $6.8 million in improvements. Updates include three water slides, a lazy river, splash pad, new shade structures, updated concessions, nighttime lights, a shared park shelter, and family restrooms.

Eric Griffith, parks and recreation director, said the improvements are 20 years in the making and a top point of interest for residents since he took over the department three years ago.

"This is a really big day for not only the Parks and Recreation Department but the city of Moline," he said. "I can't wait to see all the family members, staff, and citizens floating down the lazy river, (using the) splash pads and water slides."

The aquatic center will be closed this summer but will reopen Memorial Day weekend 2024.

Amanda Southwell, along with her three kids, Oliver, 7, Edith, 5, and Leo, 4, were regulars at Riverside, where the children took swim lessons.

"I'm looking forward to the lazy river and floating down it," Southwell said. "(My kids) are looking forward to the slides and splash pad."

The splash pad will be 1,500 square feet with spray features and the nighttime lights will allow the park to remain open later. There also will be 12 new shade structures and about 200 new beach chairs.

Park Board President John Knaack said the city pool was one project the board did not want to compromise on. It has been compromised too many times, he said.

"This is really important to the city and to the quality of life that we haven't had here (at Riverside) for a while," Knaack said, adding that he can't wait to take his four grandchildren to the pool.

Council members, Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and City Administrator Bob Vitas also were in attendance to break ground and support the long-awaited improvements.

Vitas said when he first met Griffith two years ago, he promised that he was going to have a lot of work to do and that Parks and Recreation was going to grow.

"What we are looking at right now is probably one of the most momentous projects I think that I've seen in the parks and recreation department for years now," Vitas said.

The city will continue a partnership with Two Rivers YMCA that began at the beginning of the 2022 season. Two Rivers YMCA members will have full access to the improved Riverside Family Aquatic Center as part of their membership.

Updates will be provided on the parks department social media pages and website through the construction process.

The Riverside tennis and pickleball courts also will be closed until further notice to allow for the construction of new shade structures.