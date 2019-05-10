A Moline church is recruiting volunteers for a program to help people who struggle financially in the Quad-Cities.
Jozett McCoy, serve/outreach coordinator for Riverside United Methodist Church, Moline, spoke Friday at a meeting of the Quad-Cities Hunger Housing Health Task Force at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Davenport.
Faith & Finances is a 12-week financial education ministry that gives resources to people to manage their money, she said.
The program, she said, offers strategies to help people move away from living paycheck to paycheck. The faith-based program helps people track income and expenses, save money, plan for emergencies and pay off debt.
McCoy seeks volunteers to be leaders to oversee logistics and help recruit volunteers, along with “allies” to support and encourage participants, as well as funders willing to invest in the ministry.
An informational meeting for those interested, including participants, will be 6 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Riverside United Methodist Church, Room 204, 712 16th St., Moline.
For more information, contact McCoy at 309-764-6721 or serverumc@mediacombb.net
Many people who live in poverty do not have bank accounts, McCoy said.
She also referred to some who need help with finances as “bubble people” who live paycheck to paycheck.
The interactive program involves real-life scenarios and interaction, she said.
There is a small cost for participants, she said: “People have to believe there’s a value to it.”
In other task force business:
- With the help of Churches United, task force coordinator John Cooper said he wants to create a pool of money for people in need who seek financial help at churches. “What we really need is a pool of funds churches can direct people to,” he said.
- Shelly Punke, with One Eighty, a faith-based non-profit organization, discussed a free One Eighty app that provides information about healthcare, shelters, rent assistance, clothing, food pantries, meal sites and other resources. Those interested can find the app by searching “One Eighty” in an app store.