Moline-Coal Valley goal: Get students to graduate in COVID era

Moline-Coal Valley schools will take a multi-prong approach to ensuring students impacted by COVID-19 make it to graduation day. This includes reducing graduation requirements, doubling summer school offerings, and focusing closely on credit recovery.
Board members agreed Monday to reduce graduation requirements for the classes of 2022, 2023 and 2024. Administrators said by 2025 the district expects the standard to return to 21.5 credits, the number of credits historically required by Moline-Coal Valley.
The board’s action means the class of 2022 will need to earn 19.5 credits, which translates to the reduction of required electives by one and reducing the requirement for passing physical education by one.
For the classes of 2023 and 2024, the total number of classes will not be reduced, but the physical education requirement will be reduced to taking 3.5 credits and passing just 2.5 credits.
Moline High School Principal Trista Sanders said the district has always required students to pass physical education courses, but the minimum state standards require students simply to enroll in the courses. She said this change will mean some students will not be required to double enroll in physical education courses to make up lost credits. This will allow students to fill those slots with other needed courses and will ease large class sizes for physical education teachers, she said.
Board members back in May 2020 voted to reduce graduation requirements for the Class of 2020 due to the pandemic to state required minimums. Requirements were again adjusted for the class of 2021 in May 2021, with Superintendent Rachel Savage stating it was her hope that was the last such concession that would be required to aid students who had lost learning time due to the pandemic.
In addition to altering graduation requirements, board members heard a report from Sanders, assistant high school principal Chris Moore, and Moline Education Association president and high school teacher Susan Hafner about the many avenues the high school is utilizing to try to reach students who fell behind in credits or lost touch with the district entirely during COVID-19 to ensure as many students as possible earn a diploma.
The group reported the 2020-2021 school year presented incredible challenges and the district “tried a battery of efforts” to aid students. Students could retake final exams to show proficiency, select students were scheduled for an additional period for extra help, and students could attend holiday recovery days.
Sanders said the district saw a 40% increase in failure rates compared to a typical year due to COVID-19.
“We pretty much collectively exhausted every thought, opportunity or situation that we could think of to really impose on students to get in the building, get in touch with teachers and make those connections to recover those credits,” Sanders said.
She added teachers worked tirelessly to help students recover credits.
Sanders anticipates the district will need to make significant strides over at least the next two years to address credit recovery issues and loss in skills for students. She said the loss of skill will be seen in every student, but the high school level has that additional level of needed focus in order to earn adequate credits.
The district also doubled the number of students it reached during summer school. Students in need of credit recovery will have the opportunity for additional periods for assistance, night school and a select group of the most in need senior students will be offered condensed courses. The high school will also be creating “graduation plans on a page” to help some students and parents understand what it will take to get the requirements done.
Hafner said students endured so much during the school years that have been impacted by the pandemic and the numbers for how students can earn enough credits for graduation can be very daunting.
“Kids had the most difficult year of their lives academically and possibly personally,” she said.
Sanders said there are about 25 senior students who need every summer school, additional periods and condensed courses to try to help them recover all needed credits. She said there are much fewer at the sophomore and junior levels in such dire circumstances, about 10 per each grade.
“There’s about 45 kids sort of swimming around,” she said.
Moline-Coal Valley schools has also hired 40 new full-time employees, all with CARES Act funding, to aid students. Many of these positions are credit recovery focused or remote learning teachers.
Also Monday, board members voted to adopt the 2020-2021 amended budget after a public hearing garnered no comments. Board members also got a first look at a tentative 2021-2022 budget. The budget calls for an education fund deficit of $400,000 and an ending end fund balance of $32 million. Chief financial officer Dave McDermott said the district is in good financial status, thanks in part to the $17 million in CARES Act funds received.
The budget now goes on display, with board members expected to adopt it July 26.