Moline-Coal Valley goal: Get students to graduate in COVID era

She added teachers worked tirelessly to help students recover credits.

Sanders anticipates the district will need to make significant strides over at least the next two years to address credit recovery issues and loss in skills for students. She said the loss of skill will be seen in every student, but the high school level has that additional level of needed focus in order to earn adequate credits.

The district also doubled the number of students it reached during summer school. Students in need of credit recovery will have the opportunity for additional periods for assistance, night school and a select group of the most in need senior students will be offered condensed courses. The high school will also be creating “graduation plans on a page” to help some students and parents understand what it will take to get the requirements done.

Hafner said students endured so much during the school years that have been impacted by the pandemic and the numbers for how students can earn enough credits for graduation can be very daunting.

“Kids had the most difficult year of their lives academically and possibly personally,” she said.