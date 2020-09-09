Moline-Coal Valley parents voice frustrations with remote learning

Savage said she knew administrators, teachers and parents all wanted to add to the amount of allowable in-person instruction time as soon as possible.

“I literally lose sleep over this,” Savage said. “I want to add to it as soon as possible.”

Parent Michael Irwin said his student was struggling with technology issues, particularly that apps were slow or hard to access. Director for Technology Craig Reid said the district utilized Google for many of its platforms and high numbers of remote learners — not just from Moline — likely were bogging down the system. Parents were urged to contact the district or building principals for technology assistance.

Parent Tara Martin said she and her children were frustrated in trying to complete work under the full remote model, often feeling as if they were falling behind and that frustration was straining relationships and causing stress. She said it was a struggle with multiple children in the home and trying to complete the heavy academic workloads.

Savage said she thought teachers were feeling the pressure to teach all of the academic standards because districts recently learned waivers would not be issued for spring state assessments.